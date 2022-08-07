Israel confirms that ceasefire in Gaza will come into force from 23:30

TEL AVIV, August 7. /TASS/. Israel confirms that a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where it has been conducting an operation against the Islamic Jihad terrorist group since Friday, will come into force from 23:30 local time, the office of the Israeli prime minister said on Sunday.

"The Head of the National Public Diplomacy Directorate can confirm that a ceasefire will take effect tonight at 23:30," the statement says.

However, Israel has warned that it would use force in case the ceasefire is violated. "If the ceasefire is violated, the State of Israel maintains the right to respond strongly. We will not allow any disruption to the lives of the citizens of the State of Israel," the statement reads.

It also expressed gratitude to Egypt for its mediatory efforts.

Meanwhile, several minutes before the ceasefire came into effect, the sides continued to exchange strikes.

The Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Breaking Dawn against the radical Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Friday. In response, radicals fired about a thousand missiles and rockets at the Israeli territory.

According to Palestine’s health ministry, the death toll from Israeli’s strikes reached 43, including 15 children, by Sunday evening. AS many as 311 civilians have been wounded.