Israel delivers strikes at radicals’ targets in Gaza Strip — IDF

TEL AVIV, August 5. /TASS/. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Friday they have begun to deliver strikes at radicals’ targets in the Gaza Strip.

IDF also said that a special regime has been declared in Israeli settlements bordering the Palestinian enclave.

According to the Kan radio station, strikes are delivered at the targets of the radical Palestinian movement Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip. Earlier, the Iron Dome air defense systems were reinforced in adjacent areas. Israeli military command on Thursday made a decision to send more troops to the area near the border with the Gaza Strip to enhance combat readiness in case of a possible attack by radicals.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military detained an Islamic Jihad leader in Jenin Palestinian refugee camp. On the same day, Israel blocked roads near the Gaza Strip, closed the Erez checkpoint on the border with the Palestinian enclave, and stopped railway traffic between the cities of Ashkelon and Sderot in the south of the country over a possible attack by a terror group.

Israel has been conducting an anti-terrorist operation on the West Bank following a series terror attacks in Israeli cities, killing 20 people.