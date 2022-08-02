PLA vows to strike back on Taiwan in case of provocations during military exercise

BEIJING, August 3. /TASS/. The People’s Liberation Army of China vows to provide a response to Taiwan, should it commit provocations during the military exercise near the island, PLA’s Eastern Theater Command deputy chief of staff Gu Zhong said on Chinese TV Tuesday.

"We warn the people hiding on Taiwan with unkind thoughts and the Taiwan separatists that the PLA’s Eastern Theater Command is full of faith and has capabilities to repel any provocations and to decisively defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity," he said.

He also called on the Chinese military "to be ready for any crisis situation."

On Tuesday evening, the PLA commenced military exercise near Taiwan after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taipei.

Her visit has become the first visit of a US politician of such rank in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned Washington, that it will not leave such visit without consequences and will take harsh measures.