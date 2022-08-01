Kosovan police detain Serbs who put up poster of Community of Serb Municipalities

BELGRAD, August 1. /TASS/. Police of unrecognized Kosovo have detained three Serbian citizens who put up a poster of the Community of Serb Municipalities in the town of Gracanica, the Kosovo Online portal reported on Monday.

According to the portal, the police detained the three Serbs after they put up the poster ‘Welcome to the Community of Serb Municipalities’. The detainees were questioned and released, and the poster was torn down. The Kosovan police warned that anyone posting such posters would be arrested, because "it represents a provocation," according to the portal.

The Brussels Agreement is a document on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina signed on April 19, 2013, and consisting of 15 points. This document stipulates the creation of the Community of Serb Municipalities - a self-governing body for the Serbs living in unrecognized Kosovo. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic repeatedly stated that his country fulfilled its part of the Brussels Agreement, whereas the Kosovars just started developing the Community’s charter five years after the signing of the agreement and suspended this process afterward.