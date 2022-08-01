Japan monitors Russia’s actions near Kurils in light of new Maritime Doctrine — government

TOKYO, August 1. /TASS/. Tokyo is closely tracking the actions of Russia’s military near the Kuril Islands and other regions adjacent to Japan, Deputy General Secretary of the Cabinet of Ministers Seiji Kihara said at a regular briefing on Monday.

"We are closely monitoring the movements of Russian troops in the vicinity of Japan, including in the Northern Territories (how Japan refers to the southern part of the Kuril Islands - TASS). In addition to gathering information, if necessary, we inform the Russian side of Japan’s position. The government will continue to react accordingly, including the information gathering," he said, commenting on Russia approving the new Maritime Doctrine.

The document, approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin, notes that, along with other means, Russia may use force to protect its interests in the World Ocean.