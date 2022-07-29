Kiev court mitigates verdict to Russian soldier from life sentence to 15 years in prison

KIEV, July 29. /TASS/. A court of appeals in Kiev on Friday mitigated the verdict to Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin from a life sentence to 15 years in custody.

On May 23, 2022, a Kiev district court sentenced Shishimarin to life in prison on charges of the murder of a civilian in the Sumy region. He was the first Russian soldier to be sentenced in Ukraine since the beginning of the special military operation.

On July 13, the Kiev court of appeals began to consider Shishimarin’s appeal. His lawyer Viktor Ovsyannikov said that a life sentence is a too tough measure, bearing in mind the man’s voluntary surrender and confession. The lawyer demanded his client be acquitted of violations of the laws and customs of war, insisting the Shishimarin had not conducting aimed fire.