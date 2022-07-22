UK vows to watch to ensure Russia implements grain deal

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Great Britain and its allies will keep a close watch to make sure Russia fulfils the commitments under the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement on Friday.

"It is vital that Ukrainian grain reaches international food markets, and we applaud Turkey and the UN Secretary General for their efforts to broker this agreement. The UK and our allies have been pushing hard to reach this point. Now this agreement must be implemented, and we will be watching to ensure Russia’s actions match its words," Truss said.

"To enable a lasting return to global security and economic stability," Russian military operation in Ukraine must be ended and Russian troops withdrawn from Ukraine, she said.

Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the UN signed an agreement in Istanbul on Friday that creates a grain corridor for the export of agricultural products from Ukraine through the Black Sea. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu signed the deal on behalf of Russia, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on behalf of Turkey. Turkey, Ukraine and the UN signed their separate part of the deal. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Alexander Kubrakov signed it on behalf of Kiev, while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed it on behalf of the organization.