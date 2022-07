DONETSK, July 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian Armed Forces fired eleven 152 mm and 155 mm munitions at the city of Donetsk on Friday morning, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination said.

According to the mission, five 152 mm were fired at the Kievsky District of Donetsk and six 155 mm were fired at the Kirovsky District. The attack came from the cities of Avdeyevka and Pervomaisky.