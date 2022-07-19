Russian-Iranian cooperation on combating terrorism made region safer — Raisi

TEHRAN, July 19. /TASS/. The cooperation between Moscow and Tehran on combating terrorism made the region safer, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said during the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Tehran Tuesday.

"Our cooperation on combating terrorism made the region safer," he said, according to the Young Journalists Club. "Others combat terrorism only in words, while our cooperation with Russia proves that our words and our deeds are consistent."

Moscow and Tehran, together with Ankara, are guarantor states for the Astana process for settlement in Syria. The Russian Armed Forces’ operation in Syria commenced on September 30, 2015.