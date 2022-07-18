US warns about sanctions in case Iran supplies drones to Russia

WASHINGTON, July 18. /TASS/. The United States and its allies will use sanctions in case Iran supplies drones to Russia, Ned Price, spokesman for the US Department of State, said on Monday.

"We've spoken about our concerns regarding potential Iranian provision of UAV technology to Russia. We will continue to watch very closely, all of our sanctions remain in force. Any transaction of this sort would implicate a number of sanctions that we have on the books and presumably a number of sanctions that countries around the world have on the books. So this is something that we'll continue to monitor," he said.

The US administration said earlier that Iran was planning to supply several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles, including those capable of carrying weapons, to Russia.