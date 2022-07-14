Number of injuries in Ukraine’s shelling of Donetsk bus terminal rises to six

DONETSK, July 15. /TASS/. The number of civilians injured in a Ukrainian shelling attack on a bus terminal in Donetsk has risen to six, the death toll remains unchanged, at two, the territorial defense headquarters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has said.

"The number of people injured in the Ukrainian shelling attack on the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk has risen to six. Two civilians are listed as dead," the DPR authority said.

Earlier reports said two people were killed and three injured. DPR leader Denis Pushilin described the strike as a deliberate attempt to kill civilians in Donetsk.