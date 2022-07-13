700,000-800,000 people living on liberated territories of Zaporozhye region — authorities

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Some 700,000-800,000 people are living on the liberated territories of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, a council member of the region’s military-civilian administration, said on Wednesday.

"If counting only those people we see in documents and judging by bread consumption, there are around 700,000-800,000 people," he said in an interview with the Izolenta live YouTube channel.

According to Rogov, hundreds of thousands of people are waiting to Russian citizenship. "As soon as we open new offices, people immediately begin to apply for Russian citizenship. Thousands of people are already in the process of receiving passports and tens of thousands are at a stage of document verification," he noted.