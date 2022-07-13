Sri Lankan president to announce his resignation from Singapore — Reuters

NEW DELHI, July 13. /TASS/. Outgoing Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will send his resignation letter to Sri Lankan parliament Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena after arriving in Singapore, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a source in the government of the island nation.

Rajapaksa is now in the Maldives and plans to head to Singapore later, the source said.

Singapore is set to grant asylum to Rajapaksa, the Indian television channel Republic TV reported.

Rajapaksa, who left the country after a mass uprising that erupted in the capital Colombo on July 9, appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as acting president.

People took to the street amid deteriorating living standards. Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe told TASS the country is going through its worst crisis in modern history. He said Sri Lanka is grappling with severe shortages of foreign currencies, fuel and petroleum products, fertilizers, food for some groups of the population, and medicines. He estimated it will take at least three years to recover from the economic crisis.