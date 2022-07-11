Kakhovskaya hydropower plant in Kherson region hit by Ukrainian forces — source

KHERSON, July 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have delivered a strike at Kakhovskaya hydropower plant in the Kherson region, a source in Novaya Kakhovka’s military-civilian administration told TASS on Monday, adding that the damages are being estimated.

"The [Kakhovskaya] hydropower plant has been hit. It is difficult to estimate the damage," the source said.

The hydropower plant in Novaya Kakhovka came under shelling by Ukrainian troops on Friday. According to the region’s authorities, the attack was repelled by Russian air defense systems. The power plant was not damaged and continued to operate routinely.

In May 2014, Ukraine stopped water supplies to Crimea from the Kherson region through a canal, which accounted for 90% of the peninsula’s demand. During the special military operation, the Russian army took control of the North Crimean canal’s hydraulic engineering unit in the Kherson region. Later, the dam blocking the canal was blown up.