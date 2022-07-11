Argentina is looking forward to BRICS membership — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Buenos Aires is hoping that joining BRICS will help its further multilateral development and is looking forward to membership, the country’s ambassador in Moscow, Eduardo Zuain, told TASS on Monday.

"One of our desires is to finally start working side by side with the big countries [BRICS], and our chancellor (Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero - TASS) expressed the same point of view. We look forward to the day when we finally join this group and multilateral development will help us to move forward," he said.

The ambassador refrained from forecasting the time of joining. Speaking about the prospects for expanding the BRICS format, the diplomat emphasized that "the world now lacks the environment and other opportunities to conduct a normal dialogue."

Argentina and Iran in June 2022 applied to join BRICS. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said these countries are worthy candidates for joining BRICS and the preparatory process for expanding the organization has already been started.