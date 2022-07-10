Ukraine shells Donetsk with NATO munitions — DPR mission

DONETSK, July 10. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces conducted a massive shelling of Donetsk’s residential districts on Sunday using 155-mm caliber artillery which is a standard NATO caliber, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of ceasefire (JCCC) reported.

According to it, from 04:20 to 04:40 Moscow time, 22 missiles were launched at six residential districts of the DPR capital. The bombardment originated in the Netaylovo populated locality.

Additionally, the mission reported that the Ukrainian units launched six rockets at the Stepano-Krynka settlement near Shakhtersk approximately 50 kilometers east of Donetsk using multiple-launch rocket systems. According to the Donetsk news agency, a poultry factory is located in that area. The news agency reported that a fire broke out there and explosions were heard. The factory’s employees took cover in shelters.