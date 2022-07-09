Canada decides to return to Germany turbine for Nord Stream gas pipeline – agency

OTTAWA, July 9. /TASS/. The authorities of Canada made a decision to return to Germany a Siemens turbine intended to serve the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline, Reuters news agency reported citing its unnamed sources close to the situation.

According to Reuters, Germany confirmed on Friday that its government received a positive signal concerning the delivery of the turbine, but did not specify when it would be delievered exactly.

Russian energy giant Gazprom announced on June 14 that it had been forced to reduce natural gas supplies over the Nord Stream pipeline lower than planned due to the delayed return of gas compressor units from repair by Siemens and malfunctions in technical engines.

Siemens Energy said at that time that one of the gas turbines cannot be returned to Germany from Montreal due to Canada’s sanctions against Russia. As a result, gas throughput over the Nord Stream has been constrained to 40% of maximum capacity.