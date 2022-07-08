Three DPR servicemen killed in past day – militia

DONETSK, July 8. /TASS/. Three servicemen of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and 11 injured in the past 24 hours, Deputy Head of the DPR People's Militia Eduard Basurin said late on Thursday.

"We regret to inform that three defenders of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 11 injured in the past 24 hours while fulfilling their combat duty," the People’s Militia press service quoted the official as saying in its official Telegram channel.

Over 160 projectiles were fired by the Kiev government troops towards the republic’s territory in the reported period, including rockets from Uragan and Grad multiple-launch systems, mortar rounds and artillery shells of various caliber.