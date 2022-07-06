Russian air defenses in Melitopol seem to engage unknown target — authorities

MELITOPOL, July 6. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems in Melitopol appear to engage an unknown target, apparently a drone, a member of the Zaporozhye military-civilian administration Vladimir Rogov said in his Telegram channel on Tuesday night.

"[It is] loud in Melitopol now. Looks like they [air defense systems] are engaging the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicle," he wrote.

The situation on the line of contact in Donbass escalated on February 17, as the people’s republics of Donetsk and Lugansk reported the most intense shelling from Ukraine in recent months. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his recognition of the DPR and LPR’s sovereignty. Russia recognized the republics within the borders that have been established by their constitutions (the administrative borders of Donetsk and Lugansk regions at the beginning of 2014).

On February 24, Putin announced a special military operation in response to a request for help by the heads of the Donbass republics.