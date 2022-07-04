Caracas thanks Putin, Russian government for support — Venezuelan top diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Venezuela is thankful to Russian President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for their political support for national processes in his country, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said on Sunday at talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"I would like to thank you, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government for political support for national processes, which are going on in Venezuela. I also mean Russia’s participation as a mediator in the talks with the Venezuelan opposition," he said.

The Venezuelan top diplomat also thanked Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova for her statements "in support for the protection of international law." He expressed the hope that the talks with his Russian counterpart will address "the current situation in cooperation between the two countries and will outline new areas for the future."