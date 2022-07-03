Rally demanding resignation of Georgian government being held in Tbilisi

TBILISI, July 3. /TASS/. A rally is being held in front of the parliament building in Tbilisi demanding the government’s resignation, the Mtavari Arkhi television channel reported on Sunday.

According to the television channel, the protesters are demanding resignation of the government to form a national accord cabinet that would be able to carry out reforms necessary to receive a candidate country status in the European Union. They blocked traffic along the central Rustaveli Avenue, where the parliament building is located.

On June 23, the European Union summit granted the candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova but postponed such decision in respect of Georgia, which was given six months to carry out necessary reforms. However, there are no clear timelines for granting EU membership to the three countries. Talks on that matter may last for years.

Georgia has been a member of the European Union’s Eastern Partnership program of cooperation with the former Soviet republics since 2009. In 2014, the country signed an association agreement with the European Union. In 2017, Georgian nationals were granted the right to make visa-free travels to Schengen countries.