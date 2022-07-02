Republika Srpska will not join anti-Russian sanctions despite US, EU pressure — official

BELGRADE, July 2. /TASS/. Republika Srpska (one of the two entities of Bosnia and Herzegovina) will not impose sanctions on Russia despite pressure from the United States and the European Union, a senior official has said.

"We must act in the interests of our people, and we [Republika Srpska] have no opportunity to join the package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, despite expectations heard from the European Union and the United States," Serb member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik said on Friday at a joint news conference with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.

On June 3, the EU Council adopted the sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, including a postponed embargo on maritime supplies of oil and petroleum products from Russia. The ban on sea supplies of oil has been postponed until early December, for oil products - until February 2023. Temporary exemptions from the embargo are provided for imports via oil pipelines for those EU states that, due to their location, are extremely dependent on supplies from Russia and have no alternatives. These are first of all Hungary and Slovakia.