US to take action against companies that help Russia bypass sanctions — White House

WASHINGTON, June 27. /TASS/. The US Department of Commerce will introduce the first restrictions against companies that help Russia bypass sanctions, the White House said in a factsheet devoted to the Biden administration’s measures against Russia.

"The U.S. Department of Commerce will take its first action against companies engaging in backfill activities in support of Russia by adding several companies around the world to the Entity List, which will prohibit those companies from purchasing U.S.-made origin goods and technologies, such as semiconductors. State and Treasury will implement blocking sanctions against persons tied to aiding Russia’s evasion efforts. Commerce and Treasury will jointly issue an alert to financial institutions to aid in detecting potential violations of export controls," the factsheet reads.

The measures are timed for the G7 summit underway in Germany.

The factsheet does not mention the names of the companies to be affected.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation in Ukraine following a request for assistance from the leaders of the two Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow had no plans for an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the country’s demilitarization and denazification. The West, in response to Russia's decision, introduced sweeping sanctions. A number of Western politicians have acknowledged that in fact an economic war against Russia is underway.