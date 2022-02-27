Germany does not refuse dialogue with Russia, but will not be naïve - Scholz

BERLIN, February 27. /TASS/. Diplomacy is still important in relations with Russia, but Germany will not be naive - both sides should be ready for dialogue, Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz said on Sunday.

"We will not refuse dialogue with Russia," he said, adding that "anything but diplomacy would be irresponsible". "We need as much diplomacy as possible, we cannot be naive," Scholz said, noting that dialogue requires two sides.

"In the long run, security cannot be provided against Russia," he said, adding that at the moment, "Russia threatens security".