Zelensky claims he remains in Kiev

KIEV, February 26. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky addressed the nation Saturday, reassuring that he remains in the capital and that the Ukrainian Army will not lay down weapons.

"There is a lot of fake information on the web right now, claiming that I allegedly urge our army to lay down weapons, and that an evacuation is going on. Now listen to me: I am here, we will not lay down any weapons, and we will defend our state," he said in a video address, recorded at Bankovaya Street near the Presidential office in Kiev.