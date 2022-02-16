US uses anti-Russian propaganda to mask its own problems — Russian Security Council

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The United States needs a hostile media campaign against Russia in order to distract attention from its own problems and once again tighten its grip on world domination that is slipping away, the deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council, Mikhail Popov, told the government-published Rossiyskaya Gazeta in an interview.

He stressed that Moscow was a target of what he described as a "well-planned comprehensive, diversified operation in line with the West’s most-favored ‘hybrid war’ concept."

"In general, one has an impression that one of the aims of this operation by the US is to distract attention from its own problems (quite a few of them have piled up) and also from the implementation of Washington’s plans for tightening its grip on world domination that is quickly slipping away," Popov said.

"What this implies in practice will be clear very soon," Popov said. In his opinion, NATO’s forthcoming summit, due in Madrid at the end of June 2022 will be quite indicative in this respect.

"It is expected that the summit will adopt the alliance’s new strategic concept, reflecting the changed security conditions. And we can see well enough in what way the United States and its allies are changing these security conditions," Popov said.

By and large, as he dwelt on the situation around Russia, Popov recalled that the same picture had been observed on the eve of the invasion of Iraq. "There were the very same ‘irrefutable intelligence data’ Iraq allegedly had weapons of mass destruction at its disposal. Suffice it to recall the unforgettable test tube in the hands of Colin Powell (US Secretary of State in 2001-2005 - TASS) at a UN Security Council’s session," Popov said.