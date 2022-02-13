Ukraine refutes reports of entry ban for Russian citizens

KIEV, February 13. /TASS/. The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has branded as rumors the reports that Russian citizens are no longer allowed to enter Ukraine.

"There’s Ukrainian legislation regulating the crossing of the state border and border guards closely observe it," the service’s spokesman, Andrey Demchenko, told Ukraine’s Telegraf.

According to him, dozens of foreign citizens are refused entry to Ukraine on a daily basis "for various reasons," specifying that there are Russians among them who, like everybody else, are supposed to "comply with the conditions of entry before entering the country’s territory."

Earlier, eyewitnesses reported on social networks that Ukraine banned entry for Russians except for those who had an official notice of a death of a close relative. Later, Co-Chairman of the Opposition Platform - For Life party Vadim Rabinovich reported on Facebook that the Ukrainian authorities banned the entry of Russian citizens to Ukraine without specifying the source of this information.