Situation in Europe becomes increasingly tense, and Russia not to blame — Shoigu

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The situation on the European continent is becoming increasingly tense, and it is not Russia’s fault, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during the meeting with his UK counterpart Ben Wallace Friday.

"I am happy to welcome you in Moscow, in the Russian Defense Ministry. The military and political situation in Europe is becoming increasingly tense. And it is not our fault at all. We do not entirely and not always understand the reasons behind the escalation of those tensions. Still, we see that the tensions are growing," Shoigu said.

He expressed his hope that it would be possible to discuss the "pressing issues on reduction of these tensions" during the meeting.

"As well as our proposals for the US and NATO on ensuring the security in Europe, which we sent in December and received responses to in January. All this has been reviewed by now. I believe that our response will follow shortly," Shoigu said.