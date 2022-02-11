DPR advocates international recognition of Ukraine as terrorist state

DONETSK, February 11. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) considers Ukraine a terrorist state and will ask to recognize it as such on the international level, DPR head Denis Pushilin announced Friday.

"As for Ukraine being a terrorist state - it is the case for us," he said

He noted that, in the current situation of double standards, only Russia can be contacted with such a request.

When asked whether the DPR will declare a total mobilization in case of wide-scale hostilities, Pushilin said: "It is too early to talk about that. I’d rather not go that far, we shouldn’t do that."

According to Pushilin, the Republic counts on its own forces, its own servicemen, and is ready to do everything to achieve peace as soon as possible.