Moscow hopes Kiev has enough prudence not to begin hostilities — official

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is displaying militaristic rhetoric towards Donbass, but Moscow expects Kiev to have enough prudence not to begin hostilities against their own citizens, Russian President Administration deputy head Dmitry Kozak said in the wake of the meeting of Normandy Four political advisors’.

"It is difficult to predict if Ukraine will try to resolve it militarily. I do not want to take the liberty of predicting Ukraine’s plans. But the Ukrainian rhetoric is militaristic, war-like, with proclamation of some mythical plans A and B," he said. "So we can only hope that [Kiev] will have enough prudence not to begin hostilities against their own citizens who are currently beyond the contact line."

He noted that the Normandy Four political advisors did not discuss the issue of security guarantees during the meeting in Berlin.

According to Kozak, there is a significant amount of forces and weapons concentrated at the contact line from the Ukrainian side at this moment.

"But it is very difficult to tell, how prepared Ukraine is to resolve the issue militarily instead of politically," he noted.