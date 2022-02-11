Ukraine hopes to see results following German Chancellor's talks in Moscow - Yermak

BERLIN, February 11. /TASS/. Ukraine is waiting for the visit of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 14 and hopes that the negotiations will be meaningful and productive. Kiev expects the same from Scholz's visit to Moscow, according to Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Yermak.

"We are waiting for the chancellor's visit to Ukraine next Monday. I think it will be a very meaningful and eventful visit," he said. "We very much hope and believe that Germany will continue to play one of the key roles in the peace process [in Ukraine]," Yermak continued.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit Kiev on February 14 just before his scheduled visit to Moscow on February 15.