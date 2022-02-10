Lavrov tells British top diplomat about Kiev’s reluctance to implement Minsk accords

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of Kiev’s reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements, as Lavrov himself said at a press conference following his talks with Truss.

"We thoroughly explained the situation around Kiev’s reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements as the Ukrainian regime is not only unwilling to fulfill them but openly rejects them," Lavrov pointed out.

According to him, Russia also "explained what steps we are taking to convince those who have influence on the Kiev regime to make [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his government implement their obligations under the Minsk Agreements, which were enshrined in the UN Security Council’s resolution," Lavrov stated.

He added that Moscow and London interpreted the Minsk accords in different ways. "We have different interpretations of the Minsk Agreements though I don’t understand how it is possible to have different interpretations of what is written in black and white," the Russian top diplomat noted.