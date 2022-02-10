Afghanistan not planning to remove ambassador to Russia, says envoy

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The Afghan authorities are not planning to dismiss the ambassador to Russia and asked Moscow to receive several other diplomats in addition, Russia’s Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told the Izvestia newspaper.

"The current Afghan authorities asked us to accept two or three more diplomats. Please be aware that it’s an additional rotation, they are not looking at dismissing the current envoy," Kabulov noted. "We agree that such diplomats arrived, and after that, it will be an internal affair of the Afghan leadership and its embassies, we won’t interfere in such processes," the Russian diplomat said.

Earlier, the Russian envoy told TASS that Moscow did not rule out the fact that Kabul could send several junior and mid-level diplomats to boost personnel at its diplomatic mission.

The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) embarked on a large-scale operation to take control of Afghanistan after the US had announced its intention to withdraw its forces in the spring. On August 15, 2021, Taliban fighters swept into Kabul without encountering any resistance, with Afghanistan’s then-President Ashraf Ghani subsequently fleeing the country. On September 6, the Taliban gained full control over Afghanistan, and on September 7, the radicals announced the new interim government, which has not been recognized by any country yet.