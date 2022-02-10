Kiev at talks of Quartet advisers to raise issue to release detained individuals - office

KIEV, February 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian side at the talks of political advisors of the Normandy Quartet (Germany, Russia, Ukraine, and France) will raise the issue of releasing of the detained individuals and opening the entry-exit checkpoints in Donbass, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andrey Ermak said on Wednesday.

"The head of the office of the president stressed that Ukraine’s representatives will definitely raise the issue of unblocking the process of mutual release of detained individuals and opening of a checkpoint on the demarcation line," the office’s press service says.

According to Ermak, one of the objectives of the Ukrainian side at the talks of the political advisers is to remove the deadlock in the work of the contact group "in order to further advance in a peaceful settlement and end the war in Donbass." He also said that Kiev will put forward initiatives to improve the monitoring of the full ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.

The meeting of Normandy Four political advisors will take place in Berlin on February 10. The last round of talks was held on January 26 in Paris.