Biden, Macron discuss Macron’s meetings with Putin, Zelensky - White House

WASHINGTON, February 9. /TASS/. The presidents of the US and France, Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron, on Wednesday discussed by phone Macron’s recent visits to Russia and Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

"They discussed President Macron’s recent meetings in Russia and Ukraine," the statement said. "They also talked about ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts <...> in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders."

Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday and traveled to Kiev on Tuesday, where he held talks with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.