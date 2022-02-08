Cavusoglu informs Blinken about Turkeys’ ideas of how to ease tension around Ukraine

ANKARA, February 8. /TASS/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu informed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about his country’s ideas about easing the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a source in the Turkish foreign ministry told TASS on Tuesday after their telephone conversation.

"The agenda of the talks included developments in the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Minister Cavusoglu informed Blinken about our initiatives on the reduction of tensions between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue," the source said.

Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said earlier that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had invited Russian and Ukrainian Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Vladimir Zelensky, in a bid to try to bridge the differences between the two countries. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, however, said earlier on Tuesday that Russia is not turning down the idea of a Putin-Zelensky meeting if it helps resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine. However, in his words, it is necessary to define the ultimate goal of such a meeting first.