US should immediately cancel arms deliveries to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry says

BEIJING, February 8. /TASS/. The US government should immediately cancel its plans to deliver $100 mln worth of weapons to Taiwan. As Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said at a press conference on Tuesday, China will undertake "appropriate measures" to protect its security.

"Due to this, China expresses a resolute protest and a strong condemnation. We are urging the US to strictly observe the ‘One China’ principle and the provisions of three Chinese-US communiques and to immediately annul the aforementioned plan to deliver arms to Taiwan," the diplomat said. He emphasized that such US actions seriously harm China’s sovereignty and its interests in the security sphere, "Chinese-US relations as well as peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait."

"China will unfailingly undertake the necessary and effective measures in order to strengthen its sovereignty and ensure its interests in the security sphere," he added. In response to a question by journalists as to which measures specifically China would undertake, the diplomat said: "I am asking everyone to wait and you will see."

As the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) of the US Department of Defense reported on Monday, the US Department of State had approved a possible sale of equipment and services to Taiwan for "engineering services support, designed to sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot Air Defense System" with the estimated cost of $100 mln. According to DSCA, the agreement will be implemented within the framework of the Patriot International Engineering Services Program (IESP) participation in which "is a requirement of the US Government." Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin are named as the prime contractors.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the Kuomintang’s remaining forces headed by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) were defeated in the Chinese Civil War and took refuge on the island. Taiwan has preserved the flag and several other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed before the Communists took over the mainland. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces.