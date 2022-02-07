It is impossible to build peace in Europe without dialogue with Russia - Macron

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. At a press conference following a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, French President Emmanuel Macron called a conversation with Moscow a necessary condition for building peace in Europe.

"Russia is a European country. It is necessary to work with Russia to build a future in Europe," Macron said on Tuesday. At the same time, he stressed that a dialogue with Russia is required for solving other serious global issues.

He also noted that Paris is also interested in good bilateral relations with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Moscow on Monday, where he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The meeting of the two leaders lasted more than five hours.