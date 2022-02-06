Ukrainian top diplomat says Kiev is ready for any development at its borders

KIEV, February 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has warned against believing in negative forecasts concerning allegations about Russia’s plans of aggression against Ukraine but stressed that his country is ready for any developments.

"Don’t believe apocalyptic forecasts. Various capitals are looking at various scenarios but Ukraine is ready for any developments," he wrote on his Twitter account.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told NBC earlier on Sunday that escalation and aggression against Ukraine may happen any moment.

Recently, Western and Ukrainian media outlets have been echoing claims about a possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier slammed such statements as "empty and groundless" and their goal is to whip up tensions. He stressed that Russia doesn’t pose any threat to anyone, but did not rule out possible provocations to justify the remarks in question and warned that attempts at using force to settle the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have the most severe consequences.