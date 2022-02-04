Azerbaijani, Armenian leaders discuss issues of demining, opening communications

BAKU, February 4. /TASS/. Issues of demining and opening transport communications were the focus of Azerbaijani videoconference with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Council President Charles Michel, Azerbaijan’s state news agency Azertac reported on Friday.

Aliyev "focused special attention on issues of <…> increased international assistance in the area of demining territories liberated from occupation and opening of a transport corridor, including a rail and motor roads," it said.

According to Azertac, other topics included issues of the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, "including humanitarian problems, issues of building up trust, delimitation and demarcation of borders, the beginning of talks on a peaceful agreement."

An agreement was reached to send a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, 2020, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides stopped at the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. Apart from that, a number of districts came over to Baku’s control.

Several months later, on January 11, the three leaders met in Moscow and reached an agreement on unblocking regional communications. Following this agreement, a working group at the level of deputy prime ministers was set up.