Presidents, prime ministers of some countries attended Beijing Olympics opening ceremony

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Presidents and prime ministers of some countries and heads of international organizations attended the Olympics opening ceremony in Beijing, according to a TASS reporter.

In addition to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the dignitaries included Argentine President Alberto Fernandez, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Singaporean President Halima Yakob, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrein Oyuun-Erdene, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni, Chairman of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Pak Byung-suk, Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri.

Also in the stands were UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus and SCO Secretary General Zhang Ming.

The VIP box was above the press area, which meant reporters were unable to see all the dignitaries that were in attendance.

The Beijing Olympic Games will run until February 20.