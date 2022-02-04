Erdogan attaches great importance to negotiations with Putin on Ukraine

ANKARA, February 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he attaches great importance to the upcoming contacts with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and negotiations on Ukraine, since the entire world is following this issue.

"As we held our meeting between the delegations in Ukraine, we should also hold meetings of the high-level cooperation council, and we will also have a bilateral meeting with Mr. Putin to solve this problem between Russia and Ukraine, there will be an opportunity to do so," CNN Turk cites the Turkish leader as saying. "Because we have serious bilateral relations with Russia. The steps that are necessary to be undertaken are also of great importance. That’s why I attach considerable significance to the meeting with Mr. Putin because everyone around the world is following it now. Many are asking: "What will this trouble between Russia and Ukraine result in?"

Erdogan expressed hope that "peace and tranquility will be established in the region." "Surely, the most important aspect is Donbass, the events in Donbass, the events on the border. The entire world is looking at this region at the moment. I hope that peace and serenity will be established there, so we continue our struggle," the Turkish president added.

Meanwhile, earlier on Friday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the timing of Putin’s possible trip to Turkey has not yet been determined. Responding to a question about the prospects of a meeting in Turkey with the President of Ukraine, Peskov stressed that this is primarily a bilateral visit, about which the Russian and Turkish leaders have been talking for a long time.