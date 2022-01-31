Hungary targets balanced economic relations with Russia — PM

VIENNA, January 31. /TASS/. The whole range of Hungarian-Russian relations will be discussed during the visit to Russia scheduled on February 1, Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban told Kossuth Radio. The text of his statement was officially released on Monday by the Hungarian government’s office of international relations.

"I will go to President [of Russia Vladimir Putin] as it occurred every year, except probably during the pandemic years, within the framework of our meetings at the top level, Hungarian-Russian summits, where we always consider bilateral relations and where I always have clear targets and Hungary always has clear targets. Balanced economic relations are essential now," Orban said.

The Hungarian Prime Minister said he "would like to increase the gas volume set in the Russian-Hungarian gas agreement." "During negotiations, I would like to achieve an increase of the gas volume available to us now during these hard times, when energy resource prices are growing, within the framework of Russian-Hungarian relations," Orban noted.

"There are also areas of economic cooperation in the food sector, tourism and so on. Strange as it may sound, Hungary also has market capabilities and knowledge in the sphere of space cooperation. Therefore, the strengthening of economic ties will be on the agenda," he added.