Tajik resident killed in conflict on Kyrgyz border — news agency

DUSHANBE, January 27. /TASS/. A Tajik citizen was killed in a conflict on the border with Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan’s Asia-Plus news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, a resident of the Somoniyon settlement died after "a missile launched from the Kyrgyz side hit" his house.

Due to tensions that emerged at the section of the Tajik-Kyrgyz border where the incident occurred, Tajik border guards are on high alert. The representatives of local authorities on both sides are doing everything possible to resolve the conflict situation. The representatives of the Border Services of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan are specifying the details of the border conflict.