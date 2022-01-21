Lavrov calls for dialogue with EU on mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called non-politicized dialogue between the relevant structures of Russia and the EU the main condition for advancing mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificates.

"Contacts with the European Union on the issue of mutual recognition of digital COVID-19 certificates are carried out through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Digital Development of Russia. The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs provides expert and advisory support to this process. We believe that the main condition for progress in this area is depoliticized expert interaction through the relevant structures of Russia and the EU in the interests of facilitating safe travel abroad for citizens of Russia and EU countries," he said.

Russia and the European Union are currently negotiating the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccination certificates. The Russian vaccine Sputnik V has not yet been approved by the European Medicines Agency for use in the European Union. The union states that use Sputnik V (for example, Hungary) have the right to issue European digital vaccination certificates for it, but other EU countries may, at their own discretion, accept or not accept these documents.