Disagreements detected on key issues during Russia, US, NATO talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Kremlin states that disagreements have been detected on principal issues during the Russia-US talks in Geneva and Russia-NATO talks in Brussels, and it is a bad thing, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"The talks were initiated in order to obtain specific answers to specific questions. And disagreements have been detected on these principal issues. It is a bad thing, it could be considered a low point of the past two rounds of talks," he said.

Peskov noted that, during both rounds, "there were some positive nuances, positive elements, that could be considered high points, but they were not the main goal of these consultations, they could not act as reasons for emergency meetings."

When asked whether the Kremlin sees point in further talk with the US on security, Peskov said:

"Russia has never lacked political will for further talks [with the US]. On the contrary: we have repeatedly faced our counterparts’ unwillingness to hold these talks. I have no doubt that there will be no deficit of political will for further talks as well, but one thing must be understood: the process cannot carry on for the sake of process on critical issues; there must be a concrete result, a concrete response."

He noted that the US may provide "some concrete written language" on both rounds of talks in the upcoming days.