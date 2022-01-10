Lukashenko calls for thwarting attempts to picture CSTO peacekeepers as occupants

MINSK, January 10. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has called for thwarting attempts to picture the peacekeeping contingent of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Kazakhstan as occupants.

"It is necessary to take preventive measures in the information sphere. The peacekeeping contingent must not be framed as occupants. We see such attempts today. We are not occupants, we did not go there uninvited. We were invited by our brother, our friend, who is responsible for this huge country and we extended the help he asked from us," Lukashenko told an extraordinary session of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet security bloc, on Monday.

The Belarusian leader also called for "raising the level of political interaction, coordinating the countries’ positions on the global arena." "The formats and methods of hybrid influence on our countries are being improved qualitatively. It is necessary to develop measures of proper response within the CSTO," he said.