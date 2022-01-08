Almaty airport to remain closed until January 10, says TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 8. /TASS/. Almaty’s airport will be closed until January 10, the Khabar-24 TV channel reported on Saturday citing the airport’s press service.

The airport in Almaty will remain closed until January 10, according to the TV channel.

The press service of the republic’s ministry of industry and infrastructure development said earlier that more than 160 out of 216 domestic flights in Kazakhstan scheduled for Saturday had been cancelled. All delays and cancellations were due to the closing of airports in Aktau, Taldykorgan, Almaty and the issues with the Internet related to the preparation to flights.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said at a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday that terrorist groups had seized the Almaty airport and five planes, including foreign ones. Later, the airport was freed in a special operation.