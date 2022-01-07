Ukrainian, US top diplomats discuss Nord Stream 2, Donbass, military assistance to Ukraine

KIEV, January 7. /TASS/. Ways of addressing threats allegedly stemming from the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, possible package of containing Russia in Europe, and military assistance to Kiev were among the topics discussed by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Ukrainian foreign ministry said on Friday after their telephone call.

"The sides discussed ways of addressing security threats coming from Russia’s Nord Stream 2 geopolitical project, as well as the implementation of a comprehensive package of containing Russia from a new wave of wards in Europe, with its key elements of tough economic sanctions and assistance of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," it said.

According to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Blinken said that his country is ready to continue to help Ukraine strengthen its security. They also discussed diplomatic efforts geared to settle the situation in Donbass within the Minsk process and the Normandy format (Russia, Germany, Ukraine, and France).