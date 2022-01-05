Lukashenko discussed situation in Kazakhstan with Putin and Tokayev

MINSK, January 5. /TASS/. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held telephone conversations with his Russian and Kazakh counterparts Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, press service of the Belarusian leader said on Wednesday.

"The President of Belarus held consultations on the situation in Kazakhstan first with his Russian and then with his Kazakh counterparts," the statement said. It also noted that the leaders of all CSTO countries are in constant contact.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangystau Region, in southwestern Kazakhstan, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, in the country’s southeast, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency in the Mangystau Region and in the Almaty Region, as well as the republic’s largest city of Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan. On January 5, the head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.